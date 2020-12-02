Ex-ComEd Executives Plead Not Guilty To Bribery Charges

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 1:47 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Edison Co.'s former CEO and other ex-lobbyists and executives pled not guilty Wednesday to charges of conspiring in a bribery scheme to push for energy regulation favorable to the utility. Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyists Michael McClain and John Hooker, and Jay Doherty, who worked as a consultant for the company, were arraigned via video conference as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois. All four appeared with counsel on Wednesday morning, as they remain free on $10,000 recognizance bonds. They were charged last month with bribery conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records, with...

