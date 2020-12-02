Beer Distributor Defends Firing Worker Over Cocaine Test

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- A beer distributor asked a Massachusetts federal court to reverse an arbitrator's decision that required it to reinstate an employee who was fired for driving a company vehicle while under the influence of cocaine. In a Tuesday complaint against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 59, Colonial Wholesale Beverage Co. said an arbitrator had stepped out of bounds when he ordered the company to reinstate driver Michael Jenny, a member of the union. The company argued that Jenny's firing was justified based on a substance abuse policy spelled out in its employee agreement and handbook. "The arbitrator's award exceeded the clear...

