Judge Signs Off On $3.8M H&M Settlement, Gives Attys $1.3M

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has approved a $1.27 million fee award for attorneys who represented a class of workers who reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with H&M to resolve claims that the retailer denied them pay for time they spent going through security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila signed off on the fee award Tuesday as part of an order granting approval to the $3.8 million settlement the workers struck with H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP to bring a close to the long-running class action that covers about 13,500 workers. He said the settlement, which received preliminary approval...

