$5.7M Harvey Damage Claim Can't Be Arbitrated, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A $5.7 million insurance claim stemming from flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey is barred under state law from being sent to arbitration, the owner of a Houston townhouse complex told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, accusing several British underwriters of misinterpreting an international treaty. Washington-based Roundhill I LP told the circuit court that the Lloyd's of London underwriters have no basis on which to argue that an international treaty relating to the enforcement of international arbitral agreements and awards, the New York Convention, automatically became law when it was signed by the U.S. decades ago. The Lloyd's underwriters argued in...

