DHS Immune From Torts In Mistaken Arrests, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its officers cannot be held liable for torts in the mistaken detention of a U.S. citizen returning from El Salvador, the Fourth Circuit held Wednesday, saying allowing such liability would hobble the agency's immigration enforcement. A three-judge panel affirmed a Virginia federal judge's decision to nix a Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuit brought by naturalized citizen Juan Carlos Blanco Ayala, who was wrongfully arrested and detained by DHS, holding that sovereign immunity is not waived because the act's discretionary function exception "so plainly" applies. "A system in which every instance of mistaken arrest or...

