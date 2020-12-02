AutoZone Still On Hook For $432K Slip-And-Fall Verdict

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a jury's decision to award $432,000 to a man who slipped on oil outside an AutoZone store and fell, causing serious injuries requiring surgery, saying it was up to the jury to make a determination in the face of conflicting evidence. A three-judge Pennsylvania Superior Court panel rejected AutoZone Stores LLC's argument that it is entitled to a judgment notwithstanding the verdict because plaintiff Anthony Wilson failed to show that AutoZone had a duty to warn or protect him from the danger presented by the oil spill. "Viewed in the light most favorable to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS