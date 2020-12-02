Nepotism Claims Won't DQ Mo. Prosecutor From Investigation

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Missouri appeals court affirmed a lower court decision denying a bid to disqualify the special prosecutor overseeing an investigation of the St. Louis chief prosecutor's office, ruling that including his attorney children on his prosecutorial team didn't violate state law. In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel determined Tuesday that because it was Circuit Judge Michael K. Mullen who appointed Gerard T. Carmody and his firm, Carmody MacDonald PC, the decision to include his daughter and son, both attorneys at the firm, didn't violate Missouri's ban on public officers engaging in nepotism. In 2019, St. Louis Circuit...

