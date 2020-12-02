Pa. Justices Asked To Reject Shields For Related Biz Units

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- An attorney looking to collect on a $6.8 million verdict won by his client in a drunken-driving case urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject protections recognizing the legal distinctions between business entities in order to allow him to target a corporate affiliate of a company found partly liable for the crash. Goldberg Goldberg & Maloney attorney Joel Goldberg told the justices during a virtual hearing that the two companies — both of which were involved in operating a Philadelphia-area bar accused of overserving the man who caused the crash — essentially operated as a single entity, although only one...

