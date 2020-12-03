5th Circ. Unsure It Can Decide Texas Amazon Seller Status

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel wondered Thursday whether it should wade into the issue of whether Amazon is a seller under Texas product liability law that could be held responsible for a defective remote sold on its marketplace, or if the question should be sent to the Texas Supreme Court. The three judges seemed wary during oral arguments held over Zoom of addressing the issue when no Texas state court has ruled on it as it specifically relates to Amazon, but attorneys for both Amazon and plaintiff Morgan McMillan urged the panel against certifying the case. McMillan is suing Amazon for selling...

