International Tax Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- Courts will weigh in on closely watched international tax cases this year, including clashes over the Internal Revenue Service's transfer pricing methods and intangible property valuations, which the agency has used to reallocate billions of dollars from U.S. companies' foreign affiliates. The IRS scored some notable wins in transfer pricing cases last year, including when the U.S. Tax Court ruled against Coca-Cola in a long-running $3.3 billion dispute, but litigation in this space is far from over. As the new year unfolds, the Tax Court will hear Facebook and other major multinationals challenge their tax bills in cases that collectively touch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS