Long Island Diocese Creditors Blast Early Claim Deadline Bid

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of Long Island's Roman Catholic Diocese have asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the diocese's proposed deadline for claims in its Chapter 11 case, saying it would cut short attempts by sexual abuse victims to seek restitution. In a motion filed Tuesday, the unsecured creditors' committee said the Diocese of Rockville Centre's proposed February claim deadline would fall almost six months before the deadline for sexual abuse civil actions established under New York's Child Victims Act, creating confusion for claimants without hastening the resolution of the Chapter 11 case. "There is no reason for this court...

