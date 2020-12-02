The Big CFAA Questions High Court Is Considering

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Van Buren v. U.S., a case that will be of interest to any company that provides or limits access to data to employees or insiders. The case raises the question about what remedy the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act provides when an insider obtains information for an unpermitted purpose and personal benefit. The case is expected to clarify under what circumstances insiders "exceed authorized access" to a computer that may result in a federal crime. The courts have divided on this issue for over a decade.[1] CFAA Background Enacted in 1984,[2]...

