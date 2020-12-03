No DQ For Firm Over Call Dispute With Debt Collector

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge refused to disqualify counsel representing a woman suing a debt collection agency after the law firm called the agency, finding insufficient evidence that the conversation was improper or related to the case at hand. The ruling sinks Davis Davis & Associates LLC's bid for the disqualification of plaintiff Kimberly Frock's lawyers and sanctions to cover attorneys fees after DDA accused one of the firms representing her, Agruss Law Firm LLC, of calling the agency twice rather than its own counsel, which is prohibited by Florida Bar rules. U.S. Magistrate Judge James. R. Klindt denied both motions because...

