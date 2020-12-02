Molson Coors Cans Investor Suit Over Tax Filings For Good

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- Molson Coors Beverage Co. beat an investor suit claiming tax filing errors caused its stock price to tumble, after a Colorado federal court ruled Wednesday the investors failed to show that the beer company intentionally or recklessly misrepresented its financial situation. U.S. Circuit Judge David M. Ebel shot down many attempts by the investors to plead scienter, deeming the beer company's use of an auditor, PwC, and the auditor's failure to spot the tax error as the strongest indicator against this pleading requirement. "Plaintiffs bring no claim against PwC and do not allege that defendants concealed the fraud from PwC or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS