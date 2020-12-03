Courts Should Not Exempt Labor Law From US Constitution

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 12:32 PM EST) -- Labor-management relations are highly regulated, and have been for decades. There's new hope, however, that rather than more regulation, both sides of the employment relationship will simply receive something the rest of us enjoy: the U.S. Constitution. Labor law is an odd alternative universe where individual rights often do not apply. Partly through an effort to "fix" the perceived bargaining power of management, but also partly through prejudice against union members as thuggish, tight-lipped goons, courts have given both labor and management exemptions from the normal rules of the Constitution. Through overlapping federal, state and local legislation and regulation, governments have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS