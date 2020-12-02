1st Convicted Spoofer Says Atty Conflicts Warrant New Trial

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- The first person to ever be found guilty of spoofing the commodities market told the Seventh Circuit Wednesday that evidence of conflicts his Sullivan & Cromwell LLP trial counsel never disclosed should have led a lower court to vacate his conviction and sentence. Convicted trader Michael Coscia told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that his trial judge incorrectly found he had failed to show how Sullivan & Cromwell's undisclosed client relationships with the Intercontinental Exchange and other entities adversely affected the firm's defense of his criminal case. The lower court also incorrectly rejected his bid for a new trial based...

