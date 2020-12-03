AT&T Can't Escape But Allowed To Pause VoIP Call Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied AT&T Corp's. bid to sink a suit accusing it of deliberately "choking and blocking" millions of incoming calls to a VoIP carrier's telephone numbers, rejecting the telecom giant's contention that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the dispute. However, U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb in a ruling Wednesday allowed AT&T to pause the case for six months until the Federal Communications Commission examined an informal complaint the mobile company filed earlier concerning the issue. In refusing to dismiss the case, Judge Holcomb concluded that a letter that Voice over Internet Protocol phone services provider HD Carrier LLC...

