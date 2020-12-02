Man Likely To Change Plea Over Threats To Kill Flynn Judge

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday set a January change-of-plea hearing for a New York man facing criminal charges for threatening to murder the federal judge overseeing the prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden made the move during a brief afternoon teleconference after an attorney for Frank J. Caporusso, who's in detention at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, informed him that the defense team is still reviewing discovery the government has shared and that they're "heading to a resolution and it doesn't make sense to set a trial date." According to defense...

