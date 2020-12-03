Siemens, Former Employee Put End To Trade Secret Row

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Siemens Medical Solutions has resolved a suit against a former employee that the company claimed joined a competitor with trade secret information in hand about cardiac catheters. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken on Tuesday signed off on an agreement between Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. and former worker Anthony Medigo to dismiss the suit claiming that he breached his confidentiality agreement by moving to NuVera Medical Inc. after Siemens let him go as a result of a staff reduction. NuVera was not a party to the suit. While Medigo denied he did anything wrong, he agreed not to do work...

