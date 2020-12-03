9th Circ. Reverses Order Blocking Redwood Highway Project

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday vacated U.S. District Judge William Alsup's decision to block a highway improvement project in a state park tucked away within Northern California's ancient redwood forests, finding the proposed project does not violate the National Environmental Policy Act. In a 23-page opinion by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ferdinand F. Fernandez, a three-judge panel allowed the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, to move forward with the project, finding the department had demonstrated the improvement, which would widen Highway 101 and likely cause traffic noise to increase, would not significantly impact the nearby redwood trees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS