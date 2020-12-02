Boies Schiller Plans Leadership Shakeup As Co-Head Leaves

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is planning to replace outgoing co-managing partner Nicholas Gravante Jr., who is leaving for Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, and also intends to further expand its leadership ranks, according to an internal email Law360 obtained on Wednesday. Gravante along with partners Philip Iovieno, Karen Dyer and Lawrence Brandman will join Cadwalader's 85-lawyer litigation group, where Gravante will lead the firm's commercial litigation practice and Iovieno will become co-leader of its antitrust litigation practice, Cadwalader confirmed Wednesday. The move came less than a year after Boies Schiller named Gravante and Natasha Harrison as co-managing partners to serve alongside...

