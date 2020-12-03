Virtu Can't Get $3.2M In Fees For 'First Class' Attys

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge has recommended that a unit of high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial get only a fraction of the $3.2 million in attorney fees it sought for its win against a former employee, saying that $344,000 was a reasonable fee award. KCG Holdings Inc., which prevailed in its trade secret misappropriation case in March, retained attorneys from Baker McKenzie and Seyfarth Shaw LLP and argued that the rates it was seeking were in line with — and in some cases lower than — comparable firms. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein said in a report and recommendation Wednesday that...

