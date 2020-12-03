3rd Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over $360M Lionbridge Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a proposed securities class action over private equity firm HIG Capital's roughly $360 million acquisition of Lionbridge Technologies Inc., rejecting claims that the globalization specialist issued a misleading proxy statement in seeking shareholder approval of the deal. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel on Wednesday upheld a Delaware federal court's March summary judgment ruling for the companies and related defendants with respect to a Lionbridge board statement in the proxy that it viewed a fairness opinion from the company's financial adviser as a "positive reason" to approve the transaction. Lead plaintiff and former...

