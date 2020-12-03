Lexlaw Client Challenges Fee Deal For RBS Misselling Dispute

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 7:43 PM GMT) -- A former Lexlaw Ltd. client challenging the legal fees from her misselling dispute with RBS urged a London appeals court Thursday to throw out a damages-based agreement she entered with the firm, in a case lawyers hope will clarify purported contradictions in the law on the fee model. Adrian Davies, counsel for Shaista Zuberi, said at a remote Court of Appeal hearing that due to Parliament's "piecemeal" approach to making laws on solicitor fees over the past few decades, there is now a lack of clarity on how the statutory cap on a law firm's share of winnings interacts with fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS