Lighthouse Resources Hits Ch. 11 In Tough Market For Coal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 12:10 PM EST) -- Utah-based Lighthouse Resources Inc. and 13 affiliates opened a Chapter 11 case in Delaware with more than $256 million in secured debt Thursday, reporting plans for a partial sale forced in part by the COVID-19 pandemic's worsening of already-weak domestic demand for coal-based electricity. Company finance Vice President Darin T. Adlard said in a case-opening declaration that the restructuring includes an effort to sell a planned coal export terminal along the Columbia River in Longview, Washington, as well as the formation of a mine reclamation trust to oversee a wind-up of part of the multistate business. Lighthouse's coal operations, Adlard said,...

