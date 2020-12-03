Fintech-Focused SPAC Leads 4 IPOs Totaling $1.35B

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A quartet of blank-check companies started trading Thursday after raising about $1.35 billion combined, led by fintech-focused Far Peak Acquisition, which is helmed by the former president of the New York Stock Exchange. Far Peak Acquisition Corp.'s units opened at their IPO price of $10 apiece after the company raised $550 million in its debut. Consumer technology-focused company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp. raised $300 million in its upsized offering, while Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. also bulked up its offering to raise $275 million and Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II priced a $220 million offering after previously planning to raise $200...

