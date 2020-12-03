Associate Of Mexican Drug Kingpin Sanctioned By Treasury

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday against a man suspected of being an associate of Mexican drug kingpin Caro Quintero. Lucio Rodriguez Serrano, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was deemed a "specially designated narcotics trafficker," allowing the government to block his U.S. assets and prohibit U.S. persons from dealing with him. "Cartel criminals such as Mexican national Lucio Rodriguez Serrano must be captured and prosecuted," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday on Twitter. "We are committed to combating drug trafficking globally to protect American citizens and support our Mexican partners." A spokesperson for the Mexico consulate in New York did not...

