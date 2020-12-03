7th Circ. Struggles To Square Cert. In Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday that it was struggling to uphold class certification for a group of female correctional workers suing Cook County for sexual harassment, based on a theory a lower court appears not to have fully analyzed. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel cast doubt over whether it should affirm a lower court's acceptance of the theory that "ambient harassment" can be the glue holding together nearly 2,000 women who claim the Cook County Sheriff's Office has failed to protect them against sexual harassment in the workplace. U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Sykes told Matthew Allen Fitzgerald of McGuireWoods LLP,...

