Engineering Co. WSP Grows Consulting Biz With $1.1B Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Canadian engineering professional services company WSP said Thursday that it's agreed to buy Canadian construction services consulting firm Golder for $1.14 billion in cash, in a deal guided by Stikeman Elliott, Hogan Lovells, Stewart McKelvey, Osler and Cox & Palmer. WSP Global Inc. said in the deal announcement that purchasing Golder Associates Inc. would create a "leading global environmental consulting firm," with 14,000 of its 54,000 total employees devoted to ramping up the world's transition to green energy. WSP is working with Stikeman Elliott LLP, Hogan Lovells US LLP and Stewart McKelvey, while Golder is being advised by Osler Hoskin &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS