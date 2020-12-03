NJ Hospital Can't Offset Possible Liability In Widower's Row

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Thursday that a widower's settlement with a restaurant over his late wife's injury can't offset a potential medical malpractice judgment against a hospital he also sued, given that the eatery's negligence was never determined. The published Appellate Division decision overturned a lower court's ruling that Riverview Medical Center and its doctors were entitled to the offset, or "pro tanto" credit, if Todd Glassman's medical malpractice suit over his wife's care was successful. The credit would be based on the $1.2 million settlement Glassman previously received from the restaurant where she fell. A three-judge panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS