Uniloc Knocks Netflix's Expert Witness In PTAB Fight

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Netflix and Uniloc each suggested the other had insufficient evidence as the streaming giant tried to knock out Uniloc's patent for tracking internet user activity at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday. A Uniloc attorney said that testimony from Netflix's expert was not backed up by evidence, while a lawyer for Netflix Inc. chided Uniloc for not enlisting an expert to defend the validity of its patent. The two sides have been battling since October 2018 when Netflix challenged the patent at the PTAB, with Uniloc suing for infringement the following month. "They have not introduced any expert testimony in support of...

