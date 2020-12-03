Fed. Circ. Asks Commerce To Redo Duties On French Steel

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned the U.S. Court of International Trade's ruling upholding tariffs on carbon and alloy steel plates imported from France, saying the methods used to determine the duties didn't properly assess the costs of a steel producer's products. The three-judge panel remanded the case for the U.S. Department of Commerce to recalculate the dumping margin for steel fabricator Dillinger France's plates that were sold in the U.S. at less than fair value. The Federal Circuit judges, however, did agree with the CIT's decision that the lower court was right in how it found a pattern in export...

