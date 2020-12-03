US Pushes Ahead With Arctic Refuge Drilling Lease Sale

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- In the face of massive opposition, the Trump administration on Thursday said it will hold its first lease sale for oil and gas exploration and production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in early January. The lease sale was mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which made oil and gas development one of the purposes of the refuge, the Bureau of Land Management said. The law also directs the U.S. Department of the Interior to carry out a competitive leasing program for the refuge's coastal plain. "Oil and gas from the coastal plain is an important resource...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS