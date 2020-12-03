NJ Justices Disbar Convicted 'Consigliere' To Illegal Pot Ring

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- An attorney convicted of federal crimes after serving as a "consigliere" to a marijuana trafficking ring has been stripped of his Garden State law license, another stain on the career of a lawyer that a disciplinary panel said gave up a good reputation and "wed himself to a dark underworld of crime." In an order filed Wednesday, the New Jersey Supreme Court disbarred J. Michael Farrell — also the onetime counsel to Lucchese crime family mobster Salvatore Pelullo — because of his 2017 convictions in Maryland federal court on money laundering and other charges related to his involvement with the multistate...

