NY Appeals Court Unpauses IPO Suit Against Lender Qudian

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court on Thursday stepped in and lifted a stay on an investor action accusing the Chinese online microlender Qudian of going public without disclosing the extent of a principal shareholder's control over its operations. A five-judge panel unanimously reversed a lower court's denial of investors' motion to vacate the stay, which was imposed two years ago by a state judge who observed overlap between the suit's claims and an action in federal court that also challenged Qudian's 2017 initial public offering documents. The appellate judges agreed with the investors' contention that the federal action, which has...

