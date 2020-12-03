Texas Atty Can't Shake Disbarment For Lying Under Oath

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Texas state appeals court on Thursday delivered a loss to a former attorney seeking to reverse his disbarment after an ethics board found he lied under oath during personal bankruptcy proceedings, saying actions that attorneys take in their personal capacities are still subject to ethics standards. In an 89-page opinion filed Thursday, Texas' Thirteenth Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision to disbar former attorney Mark A. Cantu, whom the Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline had accused of wrongful omissions in a bankruptcy case under penalty of perjury. Cantu brought up 26 issues with his 2016 trial on appeal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS