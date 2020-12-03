PI Sues Miami Herald Reporter Who Exposed Epstein Scandal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A South Florida private investigator has accused award-winning Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown of cutting him out of television and book deals he says stemmed in large part from his work probing the alleged sex crimes and prosecution of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Michael Fisten announced Thursday that he has filed a claim before the American Arbitration Association asking the tribunal to find that the investigative reporter breached an agreement he and Brown entered to collaborate on a book using materials and information he gathered. Brown's series of articles in 2018 brought renewed focus to law enforcement's handling of...

