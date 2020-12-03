Med Mal Suit Tossed After Conn. Atty 'Did Absolutely Nothing'

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Connecticut attorney handling a medical malpractice suit against a doctor and hospital "did absolutely nothing" over an eight-month period despite reassurances made to the trial court, which a state appeals court said Thursday warranted the sanction of dismissal. A three-judge Appellate Court panel unanimously affirmed the dismissal of a suit lodged against Dr. Christopher P. Loscalzo and Yale New Haven Hospital Inc. alleging unspecified medical malpractice that caused the death of patient Marie J. Vaccaro. The suit was filed by Enrico Vaccaro, the administrator of the patient's estate. The New Haven County judge had said that despite there being clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS