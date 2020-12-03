Ill. Justices Say Illegal Dump Fight Not A Constitutional Issue

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court was wrong to find a discovery order unconstitutional that had allowed state regulators to inspect a property believed to be an unpermitted landfill because the landowner never claimed her constitutional rights were violated, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. In an unanimous opinion, the state's highest court vacated the decision from the Illinois Appellate Court, Second District, which had ruled as unconstitutional an order allowing Illinois' attorney general and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to inspect the property owned by Elizabeth Reents. The state high court said the lower court erred by introducing constitutional issues like the Fourth...

