What The New House Appropriations Chair Means For Labor

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- The selection of labor movement ally Rep. Rosa DeLauro as the next chair of the House Appropriations Committee could be a win for unions in the long term and put employers on notice to expect more robust action from the National Labor Relations Board and other regulatory agencies. House Democrats on Thursday elected DeLauro, D-Conn., to the powerful chair position in a landslide vote of 148-79, putting one of the most outspoken lawmakers on labor issues in a position to push for increased funding at key agencies like the NLRB, which would bolster its resources and its ability to enforce the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS