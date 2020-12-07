Policing Software Company Wins Sanctions Against Rival

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- A San Jose-based appellate court sanctioned a law enforcement technology-focused software company last week over misconduct in a $255 million libel suit with a competitor, saying that their lying and attempts to alter or misrepresent evidence during discovery justified damages to their opponent. Justice Alison M. Danner of California's Sixth Appellate District, with Justice Adrienne M. Grover and Presiding Justice Mary J. Greenwood concurring, on Wednesday overturned part of a Santa Clara County Superior Court ruling that let Kwan Software Engineering Inc., operating as VeriPic, and its CEO John Kwan off the hook for damages to Foray Technologies LLC. Foray attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS