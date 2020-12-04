Feds Urge 2nd Circ. To Reinstate Platinum Convictions

Law360, New York (December 4, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Thursday asked the Second Circuit to overturn a decision that nixed the convictions of former Platinum Partners executives Mark Nordlicht and David Levy, saying the trial judge overstepped the limits of his discretion. Following a roughly two-and-a-half-month trial, Nordlicht and Levy last year were convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy over a purported scheme to dupe bondholders at Platinum portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LL by rigging a bond consent solicitation vote to change the bonds' indenture in order to divert tens of millions of dollars in proceeds from a Black Elk asset sale to...

