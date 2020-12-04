Ohio Justices Revive Suit Over Steel Group's $43M Jury Loss

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has revived a suit against two directors of a construction trade association blaming them in part for a $43 million defamation trial judgment, saying the trial court wrongly expanded the concept of "litigation privilege" in the directors' favor. The state's high court decision Thursday revived a suit brought by a court-appointed receiver for the trade association Certified Steel Stud Association Inc., who sued directors William Gardner and Edward Slish after the association was hit with a $43 million defamation trial judgment in favor of building products maker ClarkDietrich. A lower court granted Gardner and Slish's motion for...

