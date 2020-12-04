Hunton Andrews Adds Insurance Partner From Perkins Coie

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has added a former Perkins Coie LLP partner to its Washington, D.C., office in a continued effort to become "the largest national-level policyholder practice," according to the head of the firm's insurance coverage group. Koorosh Talieh joined Hunton Andrews as a partner on Tuesday, ending his 11 years of practice at Perkins Coie. Talieh, who has been practicing insurance coverage law for over 30 years, told Law360 on Thursday that it was a "really easy decision" to join the "dynamic top-tier insurance coverage practice at a reputable firm with an amazing client list." Hunton Andrews' insurance coverage...

