Judge Keeps FLSA Claim Against Toyota Unit

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Toyota subsidiary cannot escape a proposed collective action alleging it was late paying workers overtime, an Oregon federal magistrate judge ruled Thursday, saying there are still key factual issues that need to be resolved before deciding whether the alleged delay was reasonable. The ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee You denied Cascade Corp.'s motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit led by former employee Jory Merritt that alleges the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by taking up to two weeks to pay overtime wages. Judge You said Merritt has made a plausible case that the company violated the...

