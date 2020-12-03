Texas High Court Scrutinizes $83M Electric Rate Hike

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday pressed an attorney for the state Public Utility Commission on whether it failed to follow its own standard when it determined Southwestern Electric Power Co. acted "prudently" when it finished construction on a coal plant and that it deserved a rate increase. The attorney for PUC, Kellie Billings-Ray of the state attorney general's office, argued the commission properly determined the utility was entitled to an $83 million rate increase when it continued to build a coal power plant even though the price of natural gas was falling in 2010. When a state appeals court rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS