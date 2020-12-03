Pa. Judge Says Paper Must Pay Union's Health Care Increases

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that the publisher of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette must pay for its newsroom workers' yearly health care increases, even though the contract expired more than three years ago. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan agreed with a federal magistrate's report and recommendation that PG Publishing Inc. had waited too long to challenge an arbitrator's ruling in favor of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh Local 38601, which held that the publisher improperly stopped covering yearly 5% hikes in the union members' health care premiums. "It is hereby ordered that the September 14, 2020, report and recommendation … is...

