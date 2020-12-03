NJ High Court Disbars Atty Stripped Of Pa. License

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney whose license was previously revoked in Pennsylvania due to findings he mismanaged client trust accounts and overcharged bankruptcy retainer fees. The high court on Wednesday revoked Jason Joseph Mazzei's law license and banned him from practicing in the state again. The court also ordered Mazzei to reimburse the state's Disciplinary Oversight Committee for administrative costs and expenses incurred during its prosecution. The court said Mazzei's license would be stripped due to discipline imposed on him in Pennsylvania for unethical conduct that also violated a spate of New Jersey rules of professional conduct....

