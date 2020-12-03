FTC Opposes NJ Health Network's Acquisition Of Competitor

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday it filed an administrative complaint and authorized a suit in federal court to block Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Englewood Healthcare Foundation in New Jersey. According to the complaint, the merged health care system would control three of the six inpatient general acute care hospitals in Bergen County, New Jersey, allowing the company to jack up rates from insurers and lead to higher health care costs for patients while lowering the incentive to improve the quality of care. "This acquisition would give the combined hospital system increased bargaining leverage, likely leading to increased...

