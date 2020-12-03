Zoom Says 'Zoombombing' Privacy Suits Don't Allege Harm

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- Putative class actions claiming that Zoom shared unauthorized data, failed to prevent meeting disruptions by third-parties called "Zoombombings," and misrepresented its encryption protocols should be tossed because they don't allege harm, the video-conferencing platform said Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc. said that the plaintiffs have made numerous attempts to rework their privacy claims but that their most recent consolidated class action complaint still does not remedy the basic issues the various suits have had all along. "Yet again, they strike out," Zoom said. "No plaintiff alleges that Zoom jeopardized any of their own personal data through alleged sharing with a third...

